ADVENTURE TOURISM INDABA & EXPO IN WILDERNESS

Words by Tisha Steyn

George, Garden Route – The first ever Garden Route Adventure Tourism Indaba and Expo is taking place at Wilderness Hotel and on the Map of Africa on 26 and 27 October 2018.

“The aim of the Indaba and Expo is to establish the Garden Route as the most popular adventure tourism destination in the world,” said Alewjn Dippenaar of Thousand Sensations, which is presenting the two-day event in cooperation with Interface Goji PR & Events and Duke Air.

According to Dippenaar, there are more than 100 discernable adventure activities on offer between Riversdale, Tsitsikamma, and Prince Albert. “Adventure tourism is based on activities on land and on water, in the air and with animals. Some tourists prefer activities, such as skydiving or rock climbing which provide an adrenaline rush, while others prefer to participate in less dramatic activities, such as hiking and bird watching.”

“The Garden Route offers an amazing variety of activities with loads of opportunities for both groups to experience the breathtaking natural beauty of the area.”

Indaba

Friday 26 October 09:00 – 13:00 at Wilderness Hotel

Indoors exhibition at the hotel from 14:00 – 20:00

Topics to be discussed at the Indaba, with the theme The Future of Adventure Tourism in the Garden Route, include closer cooperation between landowners and adventure tourism entrepreneurs; the socio-economic contribution of adventure tourism to the Garden Route; the value of modern technology and social media in adventure tourism; national and international tourism tendencies and markets; and challenges regarding safety in adventure tourism.

Interactive Outdoors Exhibition and Activities

Saturday 27 October 08-18:00: Woodifields on the Map of Africa in Wilderness

An array of adventure tourism exhibitions and activities in which the public can participate are on offer. Food and drink stalls and live music shows all day long. There are camping sites available on the Map of Africa.

Venue: Outdoors exhibition and adventure activities at Woodifields Conservancy (entrance opposite entrance to Nelson Mandela University Saasveld campus)

Entrance Fees

Friday: Indaba at Wilderness Hotel R250 per person, includes lunch;

Indoor exhibition: Entrance free

Saturday: Outdoors exhibition and adventure activities at Woodfields:

Adults R80, children R20 (over 12), children younger than 12 enters free

Contact Alewijn Dippenaar at 082 457 5675 or dyndev@mweb.co.za and Mimi Finestone at 084 583 3144 or mimi@gojipr.net for more information.