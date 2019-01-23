AND DEMI SAID YES

Sedgefield’s very own Miss Universe (and, of course, Miss South Africa) Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters is engaged!

The twenty-three-year-old South African beauty answered with an ecstatic “Yes” when boyfriend Tim Tebow, a famous former professional American football quarterback, popped the question at his family farm in Jackson, Florida.

Tim, 31, shared the news on his Instagram page.

“Thank you for saying YES and making me the happiest man in the world. You’re the love of my life, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you”

Demi-Leigh also shared snaps from the special moment, saying: “Any dreams I’ve ever had, you’ve exceeded them all! I love you and I can’t wait to spend forever with you!”

Witnesses say it was like a scene from a fairytale when Tim went down on one knee. He had spared no effort in making the proposal as romantic as possible, even going so far as to secretly fly both sets of Demi’s parents from South Africa to share the special occasion. Mom and stepfather, Anne-Mari and Johan Steenkamp (from Sedgefield), and Dad and stepmother, Bennie and Elzabé Peters were all overjoyed to be there.

To top it all, Tim also flew out some of Demi’s closest friends and asked her favourite South African muso Matthew Mole to perform on the day.

And, of course, there was the exceptionally impressive 7,25-carat diamond ring…

It is said that the charming young man told his blushing fiancée-to-be “This ring is flawless, just like you”…. And that was the moment when Matthew Mole stepped out and serenaded the happy couple with “The Wedding Song” which is (naturally) one of their favourite numbers (give that Tim a Bells!).

Demi and Tim have been dating since she moved to the States to fulfill her Miss Universe duties soon after she was crowned. She confirmed the relationship publicly for the first time in July 2018, and Tim visited South Africa in December to meet her family.