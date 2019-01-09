BACK TO SCHOOL

Boys jumping at the back (from L-R): Nicholas Wilbraham, Keaton Irwin, Chad Carelse and Zachary Olivier

Girls in front (from L-R): Jaden Vanston Payne, Kylie Jones, Bella Webster and Abigail van Zyl (Picture by Elrorke Photography)

School starts today and a mixture of excitement, trepidation, and relief fills the air!

Here’s wishing all our local lads and lasses the very best of school years ahead, and strength to their teachers too!