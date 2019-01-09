BACK TO SCHOOL

https://i0.wp.com/www.edgenews.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/555-page-1b.jpg?fit=587%2C474 474 587 Bomber Webb http://www.edgenews.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/blank_340w.png Bomber Webb2019-01-09 07:11:232019-01-09 07:11:23BACK TO SCHOOL
Boys jumping at the back (from L-R): Nicholas Wilbraham, Keaton Irwin, Chad Carelse and Zachary Olivier
Girls in front (from L-R): Jaden Vanston Payne, Kylie Jones, Bella Webster and Abigail van Zyl (Picture by Elrorke Photography)
School starts today and a mixture of excitement, trepidation, and relief fills the air!
Here’s wishing all our local lads and lasses the very best of school years ahead, and strength to their teachers too!