CEMETERY TO REOPEN

Knysna Municipality is delighted to announce that it has successfully, and by mutual agreement, resolved the property dispute around the Sedgefield Cemetery. Knysna Executive Mayor, Mark Willemse commended the Legal Services department and Ward 1 Councillor Levael Davis for their pursuit and determination to settle this matter.

Willemse explained that the journey the municipality went through in order to retain the land was a difficult process. “The cemetery was closed in November 2016 as a result of a High Court Order obtained by New Line Investments (Pty) Ltd, Avieprop Developments (Pty) Ltd and Aviemore Home Owners Association. In July 2017, Council resolved to seek a declaratory order from the High Court confirming ownership of the piece of land.

“I am happy that this matter has been resolved. Sedgefield residents will soon be able to utilise the burial ground on the land,” Willemse concluded.

Davis said this is a victory for Sedgefield’s residents. “I want to thank the dedicated municipal officials for handling this matter and for bearing with my persistence. Sedgefield residents will benefit hugely, saving on funerals costs and no longer needing to transport their deceased loved ones to other areas. It will most certainly also ease the healing process.”

The municipality will inform residents once everything has been finalised and new burials may commence