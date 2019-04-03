GET YOUR ORANGE ON FOR SEDGEFIELD SLOW FESTIVAL

With just over two weeks to go before the 2019 Sedgefield Slow Festival kicks off, there is once again an appeal for the local businesses, and indeed townsfolk, to get into ‘orange gear’! There’s nothing that catalyses the famous Sedgefield Slow Festival spirit more than the town bedecked in orange as the count-down to the Easter weekend begins.

As everyone will no doubt have guessed, there has been much organising and reorganising and chopping and changing and changing back of the festival program being done behind the scenes as the 2019 festival committee finalises the events.

But now it’s time for the whole town to get behind its festival, and come to the orange party.

As in previous festivals, The EDGE will be running the ‘Get Orange’ competition, offering big advertising prizes for the best decorated businesses. The secret panel of judges will be looking for innovative themes, touches of the bizarre, and basically general orangeness of each business front.

It goes without saying that even those who don’t win will benefit in making the town that much more attractive – in an off the wall kind of way – to visitors and locals.

A further appeal is being put out for local residents to start getting into ‘orange mode’ too. Be it a t-shirt, a hat, a scarf or a car decoration… Perhaps even a lick of orange paint on the front gate? Start wearing it, sporting it, painting it, dying it from now, because the more orange Sedgefield gets, the more the Slow Festival excitement will build.