GO FLY A KITE

The 4th edition of the Eden Kite Festival takes place over the weekend of 20/21 October. It has expanded to a two-day event. Day 1 will take place on Saturday 20th October next to the Sasol Highway Garage on the N2. Day 2 is in Sedgefield on Sunday 21st October, at the Mosaic Village & Outdoor Market.

The addition of George to the festival was the brainchild of Donald Goldfain of the George Rotary Club, and Rotary has undertaken to organise the extra day. The event also has the full support of George Tourism.

This year sees some favourites return such as the Kite Team Challenge, an aerial battle between teams of 3 using traditional Japanese-style fighting kites. Teams are given training and tips from pro kiters and are given kites to fly. For the past 3 years it’s been the highlight of the festival, with teams of friends and from companies really getting into the heat of the battle!

Challenge your competitors or friends right now while there are still places left! At a cost of R350 per team, you will keep a learner in school for a month and have 2 hours of amazing fun. You can also switch team members between heats so get a group together of 3, 4, 5 or even 10 and get down to the festival!

Any team entering at George on 20th October gets an automatic entry to the competition at the Sedgefield part of the festival on 21st October.

There is also a competition for kites made from upcycled materials. Great prizes are in store for the best creations. They will be judged by international kite-flyers on creativity of design, workmanship, and flying ability. For materials think bin bags or shopping bags, newspapers, dowel sticks, bamboo… your imagination is the limit – but everything must be upcycled, not bought for your kite. For plans go to www.kiteplans.org.

With over 20 stalls in George and 60 in Sedge, plus jumping castles, live music, raffles, competitions and shows, there will be plenty to do and see on these family fun-filled days!

On Saturday evening, 20 October at 6:30 pm, there is “Come Fly With Me” – a performance by international virtuoso Cat Simoni. It will take place in the Octopus Garden Under the Sea at Scarab Village, N2 Sedgefield. Tickets at Sedgefield Info or at the gate. Cost R100.

The Eden Kite Festival is being sponsored by Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty of Sedgefield for the 2nd time. The organisers are very grateful for the support, which enables proceeds to go to Masithandane and not to cover the event costs of this big event.