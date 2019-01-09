TRAGIC HEAD ON COLLISION CLAIMS 5 LIVES

At around 12 pm on Tuesday 8 January, five people lost their lives as a result of a collision on the N2, just outside Sedgefield.

The fatal accident occurred around 12 pm between the Pine Lake turn off and Drie Valleyen. According to Kenny Africa Western Cape Provincial Traffic Chief, the vehicles involved were a Toyota Etios and a VW Caravelle.

He said that in the Etios along with the female driver were three children aged between three and fourteen. All four died on the scene. The fifth fatality was an adult female who had been traveling in the Caravelle along with the driver and another passenger.

The police are busy with an in-depth investigation to ascertain the cause of the tragic accident, but preliminary reports suggest that it was the result of overtaking in the face of oncoming traffic.