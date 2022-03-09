ALLEGED RAPIST CAUGHT ON CAMERA

On Monday, 07 March 2022, a 36-year-old man appeared in the Knysna Magistrate’s Court following his arrest on charges of the rape and robbery of a 21-year-old woman. He allegedly perpetrated these crimes between Knysna and Sedgefield after giving her a lift on the evening of Thursday 3 March.

Sedgefield’s newly installed N2 cameras played a huge role in his arrest.

According to Sergeant Chris Spies of SAPS Communications, it is alleged that the victim and the accused (both names withheld) were travelling in his Isuzu bakkie at about 19:30 when the driver stopped alongside the N2 near Groenvlei.

“There she was threatened and violated by the accused,” Spies reported. After attacking the victim, the man then demanded she give him cash, eventually driving her to an ATM in Sedgefield where he forcibly withdrew an undisclosed amount from her account.

He then dropped her near Spar and, as soon as he left, she sought assistance at a nearby Church where a member of the public alerted the police.

Michael Simon of Sedgefield Neighbourhood Watch says that SAPS in turn swiftly alerted Security Response and Sedgefield’s Community Orientated Policing (COP), giving them a partial description of the vehicle.

“A quick review of footage from the newly installed cameras was done by members of COP, and fortunately, a vehicle fitting the description was found,” he reported.

All details were quickly passed on to SAPS, and the vehicle was positively identified. SAPS followed up and, later that night, the bakkie was located by members of the police in Knysna CBD, and an arrest was made. The stolen property was also recovered.

“Once again, the camera network in Sedgefield has proved to be a valuable asset in fighting crime in our area,” Michael said, “Well done to all involved, especially SAPS, for the quick arrest.”

George Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) is investigating the matter, whilst the accused remains in custody.

“He is expected to appear in court again on 14 March 2022 for a formal bail application.” Chris Spies assured us.