ARREST MADE FOR SENSELESS MURDER

Family and friends of Thomas Mollo were both devastated and mystified by his tragic murder on Sunday 10 November.

According to his wife, Stella, the forty-two-year-old father had just gone to a Spaza shop 300m from his home in Smutsville, to buy cooldrinks, mobile data and cigarettes. A short while later he staggered back, covered in blood, and collapsed into her arms. He had been stabbed in his right side, resulting in a punctured lung. Emergency services were called, but before he could be helped, Thomas succumbed to his injuries.

SAPS Captain Kitching said that evidence and assistance from the public had led to the arrest of Thulani Songwaxa (23) the following morning.

According to witnesses on the scene Thomas had had a very minor altercation with someone in the shop – though this hadn’t been the suspect. It was something as small as treading on a toe, then apologising. Nothing one would think to be of any significance.

But as he stepped outside to head for home, Thomas met Songwaxa, who allegedly attacked him without warning.

Songwaxa appeared in court on Tuesday 12 November where the case was postponed for further investigation. He remains in custody.

Our heartfelt condolences go to Stella Mollo and their two teenage children.