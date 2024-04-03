FISHEAGLES FETCH 55 MEDALS

Twenty members of the Fish Eagle Masters Swimming Club from the Garden Route participated in the 39th Masters Swimming Championship in Johannesburg from 13 to 16 March 2024. The pool events were held at St Stithians College in Randburg and the open water swim was held at Prime View Adventure and Leisure in Olifantsfontein.

FEMS performed exceptionally well this year, raking in a record number of 55 medals. Local Sedgefielders Judy Dixon, Neil McLellan, Cate Pietrobon and Lanie Farrelly contributed 10 medals to this amazing total. The high altitude made it a more challenging masters but the swimmers persevered and made the best of it. It was once again four days of fun, friendship, camaraderie and high team spirit.

Next years’ Masters will be held at Kings Park Pool in Durban from 12 March to 15 March. To all of you out there that always wanted to but never got around to it, now is the time. Put on your cozzie, start training and join us. Contact Judy Dixon on 072 390 6667.