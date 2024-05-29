In a time where smiles are few and far between, it was wonderful to see the happy faces at the Masithandane ‘Free on a Tree’ day, held on Saturday 25 May at the village green.



The concept is simple. The popular local charity has an annual collection of winter clothes – mostly jackets and jerseys – which are all donated by kind individuals and businesses in the area.

Then, as Free on a Tree day dawns, there is a flurry of activity on the green as the Masithandane team hangs everything up ‘boutique-style’.



Once this beautiful open-air store is ready, the day is declared officially open and anyone who wants something warm to wear may come along, browse for the best fit, and choose …. for free!



Such was the generosity this year that an estimated 23 black bags / boxes of jackets and jerseys were donated leading up to Saturday, then more dropped off on the day by the Sedgefield Meerkats and Cubs.



Over 100 people came along to ‘shop’, and though the rules were one item per person, a ‘second round’ was declared so people could take another item for someone at home. Many of the jackets were donated by Tony and Candice of SAMS 2nd Hand in Knysna, whilst many others were dropped off at the EDGE, Deo Gratia and Masithandane by churches and members of the public. There was also a fantastic donation of blankets from Sedgefield Lions, and some lovely knitted beanies from a generous lady.



Thank you everyone!