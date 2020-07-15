HIGH WINDS DESTROY HOMES IN KARATARA

Whilst many locals were able to block their ears and pull the blankets up tighter when the recent blitz of Cape Winter weather blasted through the Garden Route, there were at least seven families in Karatara who were left devastated when their homes came crashing down around them.

According to a resident close to some of those families who lost their homes (one last week, and the remaining six on Monday morning between 3am and 4am ), officials from Knysna Municipality have been to speak to them and made a record of their names.

To make matters worse the electrical power has also been down in that area since Monday, and though ESKOM personnel have been to have a look at what has caused the failure, residents are still literally in the dark as to when they will be connected again.

At time of going to press the affected families had all had to make alternative accommodation arrangements whilst they wait to see what relief they can get from the local authority.