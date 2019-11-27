JACKY WEAVER HONOURED WITH ROTARY’S HIGHEST ACCOLADE

The Rotary Club of Knysna recently presented Masithandane’s Jacky Weaver the Paul Harris Fellowship Award.

This prestigious award is made to those who have served to the highest standard in contributing to their communities, while showing honesty and integrity in all that they do. “It is the belief of this club that Jacky Weaver is one such person, and the award was therefore made to her,” says Club President Julie Staub.

The true honour of this award really hits home when one considers some of the others who have been named Paul Harris Fellows, including U.S. President Jimmy Carter, Russian President Boris Yeltsin, U.S. astronaut James Lovell, UN Secretary-General Javier Perez de Cuellar, and polio vaccine developer Jonas Salk.

Ever-humble, but always ready to quietly step up to the ongoing challenge of uplifting those in need, Jacky is the current Chairman of the Masithandane Board and sits on the Finance Committee. The NPO’s influence stretches far beyond the local townships close to Sedgefield, including Karatara, Fairview and Farleigh, where there is great need because of poverty, unemployment and abuse in all sectors of the population.

Masithandane focuses on many different interventions: Home-based care, vulnerable children and the elderly, life skills, food security and nutrition, transport, health and safety, job creation and skills training, education and literacy, prevention and treatment of illnesses, emergency nursing, support of local learners, healthcare training and Early Childhood Development.

“Jacky continues to work tirelessly to improve the lives of those less fortunate – a true Rotarian in every respect, and the Rotary Club of Knysna thanks her for her continued efforts,” says the Rotary President.