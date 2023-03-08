LLEWELLYN FLYING HIGH!

Our local acting protégé Llewellyn Bond has done it again – winning ‘Best Actor’ at the annual DCAS (Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport) Theatre Competition held at the Baxter Theatre, Cape Town, on 25 February. Furthermore, his Knysna drama group ‘Art Attack’ scooped ‘Best Production’ for their show, ‘Delwersdorp’.For the first time since 2020, this theatre competition was a combined event for the districts of Eden and The Winelands.

Llewellyn (22) has won the Best Actor accolade no less than five times in a row and is over the moon to share his glory with long-time mentor, friend and fellow actor Samuel Jamut, who has gone on to shine in the realm of theatre direction.

The young men say that special mention must also be made of Michaela Whaites, the scriptwriter of ‘Delwersdorp’, who is another Garden Route success story in the world of theatre. The trio started out together, and each one of them looks set to move on to greater things.

The play, ‘Delwersdorp’, is based in the 1930s. It is a fictional story of two brothers who grow up to be miners, following in their father’s footsteps. Bond’s lively depiction of the older brother stands as a catalyst for the events that unfold within the home of a family with an absent father.

This award-winning show will go on to participate in the Zabalaza Festival on the 25 March – also at The Baxter.

Bond is now a well-rehearsed, professional actor who rose to TV fame in the television series ‘Suidooster’. Indeed the grapevine hints that he has creative projects in the pipeline for both stage and screen, so be sure to watch this space as we follow the upward trajectory of this incredibly talented and focused young man.