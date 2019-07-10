MAKE A MANDELA DAY DIFFERENCE

On 18 July South Africa once again celebrates its most famous icon – Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela. And what better way to honour this legend than continuing his legacy of caring for those less fortunate – which is exactly what Mandela Day is all about.

The new Mandela Day goals for the 2019-2029 decade are to address the issues of food and nutrition, education and literacy, shelter, sanitation and active citizenship. People of South Africa are encouraged to spend 67 minutes (or more!) on this day, serving those in need. Whether it be an individual who you know requires assistance, upliftment, or even an hour or so of company, or a charity that could do with a bit of help whilst they serve others, this is a call to plan ahead and get involved.

On a local level, big-hearted Sedgefield has been blessed with several very active charity organisations, all of which really embrace the practice of helping those in need. If you would like to get involved – be it for Mandela Day or on an ongoing basis, please make contact on the numbers provided.

Fresh Start 083 231 5844; Masithandane 044 343 2110; Mobile Meals 083 379 3737; TLC 084 544 1203; SAM 082 420 4825; Sedgemeer Park 044 343 1683.