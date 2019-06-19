MAYOR WELCOMES ALL TO THE KNYSNA OYSTER FESTIVAL

The wait for the Knysna Oyster Festival is over, with the fun kicking off this week on Friday 21 June. “We have been waiting with growing excitement for the festival to arrive,” said Knysna Executive Mayor Mark Willemse. “Now that it’s finally here, I’d like to extend a warm welcome to all our visitors. I know that some of you have travelled far to be here, and I know that you, together with our locals, will enjoy everything these ten days have to offer.”

The town is expecting an influx of runners, cyclists and other sportspeople. “I wish all participants in the upcoming sporting events luck,” said Willemse. “I am sure that your hard training and natural abilities will carry you over the finish line. I hope that you reach your goal, but that you also take in the natural beauty of your surroundings and enjoy your race.”

“Many of us are looking forward to the food, wine and entertainment events,” he continued. “You can be sure that your taste buds will be tingling, your palate will be pirouetting, and your other senses will be savouring every flavour of the festivities – festivities that will be served with a distinct local flavour.”

The Knysna Oyster Festival is driven purely by local buy-in this year. “As we’re not restricted by the stipulations imposed by a naming sponsor, the locals have taken back which is, essentially, their festival,” Willemse explained. “Knysna Municipality has been providing assistance where we can, but local business has come on board in terms of sponsorship and our local residents have employed their considerable initiative and expertise to present the world-class items on this year’s program. Thank you to all the organisers, sponsors and associated organisations for ensuring that the festival continues. I know that your efforts can only lead to the success of the Knysna Oyster Festival.”

With events taking place throughout the greater Knysna municipal area, this proves to be the most innovative, inspired and inclusive festival yet. “We are all looking forward to having loads of fun with family and friends – old and new – this year,” Willemse concluded. “Make the most of it! Be sure to visit www.knysnaoysterfestival.co.za to view the full program of events and to find out where you can still get your tickets to join the fun.”

The Knysna Oyster Festival takes place from 21 to 30 June 2019. Visit www.knysnaoysterfestival.co.za for more information.

Picture: Knysna Municipal Manager Dr Sitembele Vatala, Director Planning & Economic Development Marlene Boyce and Knysna Executive Mayor, Mark Willemse toasting the 36th Knysna Oyster Festival.