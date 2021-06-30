PLEASE SUPPORT LOCAL RESTAURANTS

There’s no doubt that our restaurants and coffee shops are amongst the businesses hardest hit by the tight Level 4 lock-down regulations, what with no patron seating allowed and no alcoholic drinks to be sold, they have to rely purely on take-aways.

Fortunately, the kind-hearted Sedgefield community has embarked on a social media drive, calling everyone to support their favourite eateries whenever possible – just to make sure they are still in business when the lock-down is lifted.

Go on! Whether it’s a simple cup of coffee to go, or a delicious three-course evening meal delivered to your front door, there is a wide range of affordable choices in Sedgefield, tasty enough to tantalise any take-away palate.