https://i2.wp.com/www.edgenews.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/618-page-1B.jpg?fit=495%2C400&ssl=1 400 495 Bomber Webb https://www.edgenews.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/blank_340w.png Bomber Webb2021-06-30 07:04:432021-07-01 07:44:25PLEASE SUPPORT LOCAL RESTAURANTS
PLEASE SUPPORT LOCAL RESTAURANTS
There’s no doubt that our restaurants and coffee shops are amongst the businesses hardest hit by the tight Level 4 lock-down regulations, what with no patron seating allowed and no alcoholic drinks to be sold, they have to rely purely on take-aways.
Fortunately, the kind-hearted Sedgefield community has embarked on a social media drive, calling everyone to support their favourite eateries whenever possible – just to make sure they are still in business when the lock-down is lifted.
Go on! Whether it’s a simple cup of coffee to go, or a delicious three-course evening meal delivered to your front door, there is a wide range of affordable choices in Sedgefield, tasty enough to tantalise any take-away palate.