SedgeRise – Looking to assist local Businesses

A group of concerned Sedgefielders from the business and private sector has come together to find ways to assist local small and micro businesses in their recovery from the COVID-19 lockdown.

A town where business was difficult even before the current crisis will surely have more than its fair share of embattled restaurants, shops and services desperately trying to find their feet after months of lost trade. The importance of their recovery to Sedgefield can not be overstated.

In order to initiate some sort of support for these businesses, over the next two weeks SedgeRise will be gathering information from the owners themselves. Whilst it is understood that the lockdown repercussions will mostly be of a financial nature, the group hopes that a collective ‘think-tank’ may provide suggestions of at least some other inputs that will ease the rocky road ahead.

To get the ball rolling, a ten minute online survey has been put together by the SedgeRise team, and all Sedgefield businesses are encouraged to take part. This survey, which is totally anonymous, can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/K2JSXMJ

Creating a conduit for mutual support, making use of local intellectual resources, and collective buying and marketing are all areas that the SedgeRise team plans to explore to kickstart renewed growth and sustainability within the Sedgefield local business community.

They are hoping to get the buy-in from local residents and make positive use of the wealth of wisdom of retired professionals who have chosen Sedgefield as their home.

Please email sedgerise@gmail.com if you would like to be sent a link to the survey, or indeed offer your input and be part of the SedgeRise ‘think-tank’.

And please remember to support local, wherever possible.