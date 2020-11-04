SMUTS UNITED ARE TOPS

Picture: The winning team (from top left ) Corne Melite, Ashley Melite, Jason Keswart, Joswine Rondganger, Alex Grootboom, Deayane Speelman, Gladwill Hartnick, Gladlinn Hartnick, Jeswin Wintwaai, Clinton April, Reginald Geland, Andre Plaatjies, Christiaan Arries, Aswille Van Rooyen, and Nigel Williams (Absent:- Substitutes Nathan Hartnick, and Francois Hartnick.)

Sedgefield’s Smuts United Football Club has been crowned Knysna Local Football Association (KLFA) champions for the 2019/2020 season. This after the association’s Executive Committee decided on 31 October that the team at the top of the log before games were stopped due to the COVID-19 crisis would be declared the winners. Competition is stiff in this domestic league, which sees 16 teams from Knysna, Sedgefield and Rheenendal competing.

With 57 points, Smuts United FC was two points ahead of the Red Eagles squad. Prior to the March lock down our local lads had been enjoying a very successful season – winning 19 of the 21 games they had played, and scoring an admirable 93 goals with only 21 conceded.

“They started this season as a dominant and highly focused team,” says Sam Hartzenberg, Secretary of the team’s very active management committee, “The number of goals scored and the match results were fruits of the hard work and dedication of the entire team.”

He says the whole Smuts United crew are very proud of the role that management, players and supporters played in achieving this.

“We would not have made it this far without the involvement of all parties and the magnificent support we received from Smutsville and the Smuts United football club family,” he told us.

Smuts United FC is under the leadership of Peter Hartnick (Coach) Adam Hartnick (Assistant Coach) and committee members, Johannes Laurens, Denwill Hartnick, President Ben, Winston Carolus, Samuel Hartzenberg, Bulelani Happyboy Mbanya, Moses Salters, Joseph Ruiters, Jethro Van rooyen and Freddie van Rooyen.

Sam says the team will need even more support, as they head into the SAB league play-offs in mid-November 2020. They are hoping to find a benefactor to assist them financially regarding these matches as they will probably all be held in Oudtshoorn.

“Smuts United has to be fanatically fit too,” he says, “Accommodation, food, and transportation has to be covered, so any support will be most appreciated, thank you.”

For more details please contact Bulelani Happyboy Mbanya 078 254 6354 or Samuel Hartzenberg 062 365 7830