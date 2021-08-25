SURF MASTERS AT VIC BAY

Picture by Sadie Schalkwyk :- Local surfer Tasha Mentasti taking 1st place in the Open Woman’s division of the SA Masters’ Surfing Championships.

Report by Slade West.

Victoria Bay hosted some of the country’s best surfers over the weekend at the SA Masters Championships, and the Bay rose to the challenge of delivering fantastic waves throughout the three-day competition.

This was the first time the prestigious event has been held at Vic Bay, with seven teams from across the country coming together to compete on this classic point break wave.

The Masters event brings the top surfers from their age divisions, those being over 35, over 40, over 45, over 50, over 55, over 60 and open woman’s divisions.

Eden Surf Riders held their own at their local surf spot, with some impressive results across the board. Sean Holmes achieved 2nd place in the Over 40 division, with David Pfaff taking 4th place.

In the Over 45 age group Shane Pratt took 4th place.

Patrick Cuthbert achieved a 4th place finish in the Over 55 division, and Stephen Hair finished with a 3rd place in the Over 60s.

Local lady Tasha Mentasti was the star of the day, taking 1st place in the Open Woman’s division with one of the highest-scoring heat totals of the day, a 7 point ride and a 9 point ride giving her a total heat score of 16 points out of a possible 20.

Overall, a successful weekend of surfing with great conditions and a good vibe on the beach. We hope to see more events like this in the near future at our local point break.