TERRIFIC RETURN FOR THE TORTOISE TUFF

Picture by El Rorke Photography

by Nic Brummer

Sedgefield Striders hosted the 24th Tortoise Tuff on Saturday, 10 June 2023, and a beautiful event was matched by beautiful weather. A change of venue saw the popular race start and finish at the Sedgefield Lions’ clubhouse, and all seemed to enjoy the new venue and route.

Just over 200 runners and walkers completed the 10km race, and some 50 fun runners enjoyed the 3km; a very pleasing turnout for the organisers and sponsors of the event. Sedgefield’s two Ward Councillors attended to wish participants well, and the community stepped up to assist the club in marshalling the course. Sedgefield Lions ensured the athletes were well-fed and watered once they had finished the run. The organisers thank the community for their support and contribution towards the event’s success.

So many athletes – local and those hailing from far and wide – expressed delight that the Tortoise Tuff had returned after a two-year break due to the pandemic. The organisers took the opportunity to assure them that whilst this year there had been only the two distances on offer, next year’s 25th edition of The Tuff will include the famously tough 30km course plus the stunning 22km trail run through the Goukamma Reserve.

Despite this year’s ‘Tortoise Tuff Lite’, the local club was blessed with many generous sponsors, including Sedgefield Pick ‘n Pay, Engen & Wimpy, HEMS Active, Knysna Municipality and Igmis Express. They clearly share a common value – service to the community.

The sponsors’(see list on page 11) generosity resulted in no less than 26 spot prizes, including three R2000 shoe vouchers and a R6000 gym membership.

The overall winner of the 10km race was Lloyd Bosman (Nedbank), who finished the run in 31m43s, only 11 seconds ahead of second place Selwyn Matthews, also of Nedbank. Local gym instructor Bonga Nkqintiza came in third (35m21s).

In the Ladies’ race, Nikki Walter of Knysna Marathon Club crossed the finish line in 42m24s, with Nedbank Runner Annatjie Botes second in 48m35s and Johanna Behr (also Nedbank) just 34 seconds behind her.

For full results of all categories please visit the website www.sedgefieldstriders.co.za.