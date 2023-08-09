The BIGGEST hockey day in the Western Cape

(Picture: Sedgefield Under 9 boys battle it out with their rivals from Denneoord School. Taken by Isabel Adam)

If you were wondering why most of the roads in the village were packed with cars last Saturday, it was Laerskool Sedgefield Primary hosting its 21st Arrie Nel Hockey Day. The school once again stepped up to the plate and ensured that the enthusiastic players and parents had a memorable time on and around the fields.

To cater for 1500 hockey players and 3000 spectators takes teamwork and the school would like to thank all who were involved in making the day such a huge success. A special thank you to Arrie Nel Pharmacy for their contribution and loyal support of the school through the years. LSP learners and personnel wish to continue with this tradition and look forward to welcoming everyone back in 2024

Congratulations to the 2023 trophy winners.

u/8 Boys: George Suid (tie) George Voorbereiding

Girls: Denneoord A

u/9 Boys: Durbanville (tie) A Hartenbos

Girls: Durbanville A (tie) Durbanville B

u/10 Boys: Milkwood A (tie) Milkwood B

Girls: Park Outeniqua A

u/11 Boys: Holy Cross

Girls: Outeniqua A

u/12 Boys: Milkwood A

Girls: Outeniqua A