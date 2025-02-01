“Thanks for the mature and dignified way in which you have stepped down” seemed to be the general consensus of councillors, following the removal of Knysna’s Executive Mayor, ANC Councillor Aubrey Tsengwa. After the Valentine’s Day Council meeting remained ‘in papers’ (without public attendance / participation) for most of the day, the councillors finally trooped out at 3.40 in the afternoon and, with very little ceremony, passed the Vote of No Confidence in the Mayor, which had been proposed by EFF Councillor Neil Louw, and and seconded by KIM Councillor Mark Willemse.

There were fourteen votes in favour of the motion, which clearly indicated that parties within the ANCs ruling coalition had said YES to his removal. Thereafter, there was a strange sense of acceptance as representatives of each party took time to thank Tsengwa for his service during his two and a half year tenure.

“We need to acknowledge the contribution of Councillor Tsengwa” said Councillor Sabbagh of the DA.

No new mayor was elected, as it had been agreed that Tsengwa’s Deputy Alberto Marbi would be ‘Acting Executive Mayor’ until the next council meeting set for 14 days time.