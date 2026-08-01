Picture: The late Aubrey Tsengwa – Ward 8 Councillor and ex Executive Mayor of Knysna

Last week Knysna residents were shocked to the core after three people were murdered in two separate shootings in less than 24 hours.

The first victim was the very well-known former Knysna Mayor and serving ANC Ward 8 Councillor Aubrey Tsengwa (48), who was shot dead on the evening of Wednesday, 19 August 2026.

Less than 24 hours later, former Ward 7 Councillor Mandla Matiwane (47) and local Taxi Forum Secretary Mandla Tyololo (48) were killed in a second shooting.

Tsengwa was shot in Ngxalo Street, Joodsekamp, while travelling with three other people. According to the preliminary police account, a gunman opened fire on the vehicle before fleeing on foot.

The councillor suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the scene. One of the other passengers was wounded.

Police registered a murder case and three counts of attempted murder.

The second shooting took place in the Bongani area during the evening of Thursday 20 August.

At about 21:00, Matiwane and Tyololo were shot dead while travelling in a vehicle. Matiwane was a former Knysna councillor, while Tyololo was linked to the local taxi industry. Both were associated with the ANC.

The Western Cape Serious Violent Crime Unit is leading the investigation into the murders, assisted by crime intelligence, local police, the combat team and the drone unit.

Four arrests have been made in the Tsengwa case, as well as the seizure of two vehicles, three firearms and several cellular phones.

At the time of going to press, no arrests had been announced in connection with the Bongani double murder.

The fatal shootings have unsettled the community, particularly because the victims included current and former political representatives. Local and regional officials as well as representatives across political parties have condemned the violence and called for a thorough investigation.

Whilst the killings have raised fears of a possible return of politically linked violence to Knysna, police have not confirmed that the cases are connected, and the motives remain unknown.

Even so, Acting Municipal Manager Boy Ngubo confirmed that additional law-enforcement officers had been deployed to protect Knysna’s councillors, some of whom had been placed in safe houses.

Meanwhile, the latest development in the Tsengwa murder case is that the fourth suspect linked to the Tsengwa murder investigation had handed himself over to police and appeared in the Knysna Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 25 August. This following the appearance in court on Monday of the other three accused, aged 33, 36 and 45, all of whom were arrested by the police over the weekend.

The names of the accused have not been released by the South African Police Service. According to spokesperson Warrant Officer Christopher Spies this is because the investigation remains at a sensitive stage.

Spies confirmed that they have appeared on charges of Conspiracy to Commit Murder and Attempted Murder. They were remanded in custody, and the case was postponed to 31 August 2026 for a formal bail application.

Further investigative procedures, including an identity parade, are still outstanding.