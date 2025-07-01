Picture: The location of the Grace Fellowship Ministry (building with the red garage doors) pays testimony to the founders’ vision 30 years ago “To be a ministry to the poor, as a witness to the rich.” ten years later Masithandane NPO was established to become the hands and feet of the ministry.

Today, the heartiest of birthday congratulations and best wishes must surely go to Masithandane, the NPO that has for two decades had such a huge impact on Sedgefield.

To see the difference Masithandane makes – thanks to it’s huge number of dedicated volunteers and a team of staff working, more often than not well above and beyond the call of duty, one only has to look at the organisation’s achievements over the last year.

Masithandane’s community health workers completed 10 821 household visits, conducted 23,683 screening and wellness visits and served 26,243 local residents in need of care. 24/7 care and palliative services were given to 53 patients.

The organisation’s 10 child care workers made 1,603 home visits, reaching 545 children who also had access to literacy programmes and Safe Park activities, including 10,172 meals. And talking of nutrition, 34 586 meals, and 336 food parcels across all programmes were given out to children, families, older persons, the chronically ill, and vulnerable community members.

This as well as a service centre for 78 older persons, fondly known as the ‘Forget-me-nots’, so that they could all take part in outings, meals, exercises, games and informative talks.

Masithandane also empowers socio-economically challenged learners through bursary funding, additional support programmes and a safe environment to learn and grow.

Their Community-based Health Services and Child and Youth Care Programmes, Early Childhood Development Centre and Interactive Mosaic Community Project create stable job opportunities within the community while providing much-needed services and community upliftment.

The Masithandane family is celebrating today’s special birthday (23 September) with an open day – a thanksgiving service at 9h15 and tours at 10am or 12 noon.