Sedgefield’s Pick n Pay Eagle Stars are currently ranked No 1 in the First Division of the SWD President’s Rugby League, this after a long winning streak, including back to back victories over the last two weekends.

On 7 June the local team had a huge challenge on their hands. Playing an away match against close rivals Knysna United, they went into half-time with a 6-0 point deficit.

Both teams scored after the restart, but the score then remained 16- 10 in Knysna’s favour for most of the second half.

However, supporters on both sides leapt to their feet when, in the dying minutes of the game Elrich Grootboom managed to sneak through a gap in Knysna’s defense. He scored the all-important try and Adrian Konstabel managed to convert the pressure kick and won the match for the Pick and Pay Sedgefield Eagle Stars at the death, final score 17-16.

The following Saturday (14 June) saw our local lads playing at home facing league rivals Uniondale.

It was always going to be an exciting encounter with the Pick n Pay team sitting in second place in the SWD President’s League and Uniondale ranked third.

The Eagle’s B-team set the scene with a convincing win, beating the men from Uniondale 28-13. Tries were scored by Almer Jones, Brendan April and Rameon Krigga, who managed to score a brace. Chesco Julies had his kicking boots on and slotted all four conversions.

In the A-team game the men from Uniondale lost their cool and ill-discipline cost them the game. The Eagle Stars led at half-time (22-13) and managed to keep the Uniondale players from crossing the scoreline for the rest of the match.

But, for the Eagle Stars, it soon became a try fiesta. Tries from Rayston Dirk, Elrich Grootboom, Richard Voorslag, and Curt Ruiters and two from Morne de Wet kept the home crowd singing. Adrian Konstabel scored two conversions and Clayton Solomons also converted a try. This placed the Pick n Pay Eagle Stars on top of the league table. Their next match is against Riversdal away from home.

We wish the team good luck and safe travels!