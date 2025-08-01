After its first week of running, it was already evident that this year’s ‘My African Dream’ Melodrama was going to be something special. Ticket sales soared, and bids at the ‘American Auction’ for encores at the end of each night’s performance seemed to explode.

Though the figures need to be finalised – the preliminary total for ticket sales is R171 900.00, which is 36% up on last year. The auction record for a single night was set last year at R37 250.00. The 2025 show smashed this on two different nights, raising it to R44 000.00 on the first Friday evening and then surpassing even that figure on the final show night, when R46 280.00 was bid in total. Over the six performances an amazing R182 359.00 was raised in the auction – 87% more than last year.

Producer Margie van Rensburg is blown away by this generous response to the 2025 Melodrama. “There’s still advertising and art auction figures to come in, but at the moment we are knocking on the door of R380 000.00.” she enthused. Every effort is made to keep the Melodrama’s running costs down, and once these have been deducted, Sedgefield charities will benefit hugely from The 2025 Melodrama. It really is an event that epitomises the generous heart of Sedgefield.

(A review of the 2025 My African Dream Sedgefield Melodrama is on page 5 of the latest issue)