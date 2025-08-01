Last night – Tuesday 26 August – saw the opening performance of the MELODRAMA – Sedgefield’s biggest annual charity fundraiser. Judging by the reaction of the audience – the production team have taken the show to even higher levels.

The African Dream theme for this year’s offering is a spark of genius – most of the songs will surely be known and loved by audiences, with more than a few to stir the patriotic heartstrings and have folk singing along.

And there is hilarity in abundance! From geriatrics (not) coping with modern technology to plaster-cast classical musicians attempting to play their instruments from the casualty ward. The cast includes so many local business people (you may even recognise some!), strutting their stuff in outlandish costumes, performing with such tongue-in-cheek enthusiasm that their clients may never see them through the same eyes again!

The end result is an absolutely must-see show – by locals, for locals, in aid of local charities..

Whilst there’s no doubt that the 38 members of cast and crew are having a great time on stage (despite some cases of acute stage fright), each and every one of them must surely be commended for the many hours of hard work leading up to opening night. Ten weeks of rehearsals two nights a week, with extra dance practises on top, not to mention the costume, set design and construction – dedication simply doesn’t cover it.

But they will all tell you the results make it worth every minute. Last year’s Melodrama raised over R198 500 for charity – setting quite a target for the 2025 My African Dream production to beat.

Exhausted (but so excited) Producer Margie van Rensburg couldn’t be happier with how this year’s Melodrama has turned out.

“We have crafted a truly great show,” she says, “And I am so proud of the cast and crew for making it come together. We create this incredible thing, out of nothing but ideas. The sense of accomplishment is indescribable, and I can’t wait to share it with our audiences!”

The Sedgefield Melodrama runs every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday until 5 September and tickets are for sale via www.sedgefieldmelodrama.co.za or at Pedro’s Herb & Plant Nursery, on the northern service road.

Seating is around tables – so be sure to get a group together and bring a picnic along.