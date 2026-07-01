PICTURE: The mother and calf southern right whale wallowing in the shallows with landmark Gericke’s Point in clear view.

What a pleasure to live in a place where even winter has its perks!

Whilst the wind may be blowing in more and more of the dreaded chill factor, there are some visitors who still take delight in wallowing in the shallows of our coastal waters.

This mother and calf pair of southern right whales have been cruising the Garden Route coastline between Wilderness and the Knysna Heads since 18 June and have been spotted at Platbank, Kleinkrantz, Knysna Heads (identified from a photo posted by Ocean Odyssey Knysna) and Swartvlei Beach.

The Strandloper Project has confirmed that it is the same pair from photos of the callosity patterns on the mother.

Callosities are the white patterns seen on the head, and sometimes the tail, of southern right whales. These rough patches of skin, formed during the 16 month gestation period, get colonised by small crustaceans and barnacles after birth. Each pattern is unique, much like a human’s fingerprint. Along with tail patterns, callosities are helpful in identifying whales from photographs, and are used to map where individuals swim, not only along the South African coastline, but internationally as well.

To date, it has been easy to see this pair of whales from the shore with a pair of binoculars. It is best to view from a raised location and to look for them between 50m and 200m behind the surf break, though lately the calf has taken to playing in the surf.

Thanks to Mark Dixon of Strandloper Project for the information and pictures.