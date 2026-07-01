Malcolm Luke Gawie from Smutsville, Sedgefield, started ‘Ubuntu on Wheels’ as a way of giving back to the community he grew up in. With so many challenges facing Smutsville, he simply wanted to ‘be the change he wanted to see’, and he believed that change starts with the children.

“I started cycling about two years ago while living in Cambodia, and I quickly fell in love with the freedom the sport gives you,” Malcolm told us, thoroughly enjoying the chance to explore new places, meet new people, and experience the world from a different perspective.

“I wanted to give children in my community that same opportunity. A bicycle is more than just transport; it can open their minds and show them that there is a world bigger than Sedgefield, filled with opportunities that can change their lives.

The fundraising journey began in May 2026 in Cambodia. His goal was simple: raise enough money to buy five new bicycles for children in Smutsville.

“ As part of the fundraiser, I completed a 1,200 km ride across Cambodia in just four days. The extreme heat was exhausting, and I suffered from severe saddle sores, but I never gave up,” the young man reports, “On the final day, my cycling team joined me for the last 60km, making the finish even more special!” The route took them from Phnom Penh to Kratie, Steung Treng, Koh Ker Temple, Siem Reap, Battambang, Pursat, and back to Phnom Penh.

In July, Malcolm returned to South Africa for the final stage of the fundraiser – a gruelling 1,000km cycling challenge across the Western and Eastern Cape over five days.

“The route started in Sedgefield and took me through Prince Albert, Aberdeen, Pearston, Steytlerville, Willowmore, and back towards Sedgefield. Along the way I climbed over 10,000 metres, battled strong headwinds, rode long gravel sections, and dealt with several mechanical issues, including multiple punctures,” he said.

Although Malcolm finished 33km short of the full 1,000km because of those setbacks, the journey achieved its purpose by inspiring more people to support the cause.

“The fundraiser received incredible support from friends, family, fellow cyclists, and generous donors from both South Africa and my current home Cambodia, where I work as a sports teacher,” he enthused, “By the end of the fundraiser, we had raised just over R10,000.”

Malcolm’s original goal had been to buy five brand-new bicycles, but unfortunately not enough money was raised. Instead, with the amazing support of the Sedgefield community, he was able to buy six quality second-hand bicycles from local residents, giving an extra child the opportunity to ride.

“The bicycle handover was the most rewarding part of the entire project,” Malcolm told us, explaining how he started the day by cleaning and checking each and every bicycle to make sure it was safe and ready for its new owner. Members of the local community and local cyclists came together to celebrate the occasion.

“After I shared a few words about the journey and thanked everyone who had supported the project, I handed the bicycles over to the children. We then ended the day with a short community ride, and I got to see the smiles on the children’s faces as they rode their new bicycles.”

Ubuntu on Wheels is about much more than bicycles. It is about hope, opportunity, and showing young people what is possible when a community comes together. Throughout his whole journey Malcolm has held fast to his motto “Be the change you want to see.”

This is only the beginning. My vision is to grow Ubuntu on Wheels into a community cycling academy where children from Smutsville can learn, ride, and grow together. My dream is that one day a professional cyclist will emerge from our community, proving that where you come from does not determine where you can go.