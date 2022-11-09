AFRICAN AR CHAMPS

…AND READY TO TAKE ON THE WORLD IN 2023

Lance Kime, Kelvin Trautman, Tracey Campbell and John Collins will definitely be a team to be reckoned with in the 2023 Adventure Racing World Championships. Picture by Shirleen Olivier

Team Merrell Songlines have been crowned the Adventure Racing Africa Regional Champions and are more than ready to take on the best of the rest on home soil next year. This weekend saw the fabulous four – local sporting legend John Collins and teammates Kelvin Trautman (captain), Tracey Campbell and Lance Kime – cementing their entry into the 2023 AR World Championships when they won the Clocolan 120 km race, the final event in the Expedition Africa Regional Championship, in 12hours and 33minutes.

Part of their prize for winning the Africa Series is free entry for the 2023 Adventure Racing World Championships, to be held in the Kouga region of the Eastern Cape in October. The race, hosted by Expedition Africa, will be the 18th Adventure Racing World Championship and the first to be held on the African continent. The 700 km event will be the culmination of the 2023 Adventure Racing World Series, which unites in competition the world’s best endurance athletes at the premier expedition adventure races around the world.

Songlines’ road to the 2023 ARWS has been well-calculated and more than a little determined. They finished 8th in this year’s World Champs held in Paraguay, this after suggesting they were using it to ‘sus out the competition’. There is absolutely no doubt they will be a team to contend with in next year’s competition!

Watch this space …