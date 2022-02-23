COMMUNITY RAISES THE ROOF FOR MASITHANDANE

This week there has been great celebration at Masithandane, Sedgefield’s largest charity organisation, as work commenced on the much-needed replacement of their administration centre’s roof. For some time now the top of the double-storey building has become more and more porous as the existing roof steadily deteriorated.

This costly renovation has only been possible thanks to the generosity of donors both international and local – raising a phenomenal R171 503.00 of the R200 000 needed for the project. The roof fund has been running since July last year, and has been steadily growing since.

“We are so close that the board took the decision to step out in faith, even though we are R28 497.00 short of the total,” said Chair Jacky Weaver.

The building is owned by Grace Fellowship, the non-profit organisation that birthed Masithandane some 15 years ago. It was originally built by Celia and the late Otto Kossar to bridge the gap between the Sedgefield and Smutsville communities.

Celia, Chair of Grace Fellowship and an active member of the Masithandane Board of Directors, is over the moon that the new roof is soon to be a reality.

“God has done it again! Our gratitude is boundless! Huge thanks to everyone who has helped with fundraising and donations!”