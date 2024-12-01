Picture: Mayor Aubrey Tsengwa facing another Vote Of No Confidence at this morning’s meeting of Knysna Council, along with Deputy Alberto Marbi and Council Speaker Mncedisi Skosana.

In what seems like a déjà vu repeat of just a few months ago, as this newspaper goes to print, Mayor Aubrey Tsengwa, Deputy Mayor Alberto Marbi and Speaker Mncedisi Skosana will be facing a Vote Of No Confidence (VONC) in the first Knysna Council Meeting of 2025.

The motion has been tabled by KIM Councillor Susan Campbell following a 434 page report from an investigation launched by Western Cape Minister of Local Government Anton Bredell, which suggested that these three office bearers be relieved of their duties.

The report details an investigation into the conduct of certain councillors at the Knysna Municipality, focusing on breaches of the Code of Conduct for Municipal Councillors.

Key issues investigated were:

1. The council decision on 16 September 2022 to create seven support staff positions for political office bearers (Mayor, Deputy Mayor, and Speaker).

2. The purported appointment of eight political appointees to these positions.

3. The decision to pay these appointees, despite legal advice to the contrary.

4. The conduct of councillors in litigation matters, including providing false evidence under oath.

According to the report, multiple councillors were found to have breached the Code of Conduct – their misdemeanors including dishonesty, misleading the court, and authorising irregular, fruitless, and wasteful expenditure.

It states that the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Speaker were found to have committed fraud on the court, and acted dishonestly.

Decisions made led to unauthorised, irregular, and wasteful spending of public funds.

The report recommends sanctions ranging from fines (25% of monthly allowances for three months) to the removal of certain councillors from office, including the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Speaker, and emphasises the need for accountability and adherence to legal and ethical standards in public office.

It suggests significant governance failures and misconduct within the Knysna Municipality, with serious implications for public finances, service delivery, and trust in local government, and recommends sanctions aimed to address these issues and restore accountability, noting that their implementation will be crucial in determining the long-term impact on the community.

The DA has leapt into the fray. The party’s Western Cape Spokesperson on Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, Dave Bryant, said that they welcome the results of the investigation.

“Their findings have confirmed that municipal leadership provided false evidence under oath, amounting to fraud and failed in their ethical and legal responsibilities,” he said in a statement, “In light of these damning findings, the DA Western Cape calls for the immediate resignation of Mayor Tsengwa, Deputy Mayor Marbi, and Speaker Skosana. Their continued presence in office poses a serious risk to the proper functioning and integrity of the council and undermines public trust.

“Furthermore, we support the committee’s recommendations for financial sanctions against the implicated officials and councillors. It is imperative that accountability measures are enforced to restore faith in local governance.”

Asked for comment regarding the report and subsequent DA Statement, ANC spokesperson Moyisi Magalela, said “We do not have any comment yet as we regard this matter as a sub judice, we believe that councillors are given time to respond to the report. The report itself is not finalised, so the DA is putting the cart before the horse.

“But what becomes clear is this has nothing to do with any wrongdoing but DA’s desperation to lead Knysna against all odds.

“The report itself might be biased as it was commissioned by the DA MP, Mr Anton Bredell who has been preoccupied with the DA governing Knysna come rain or shine.

“Ours is to service the poor and the downtrodden. This progressive coalition has an appointment with the future and we are servants of the people.”

Whether the Vote Of No Confidence, set to be tabled at the end of today’s council meeting, will be effective is up to the councillors themselves.