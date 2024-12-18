MERRY CHRISTMAS ONE AND ALL

For some time now The EDGE has been itching to ‘celebrate’ a phenomenal gift to Sedgefield, but we couldn’t due to a press embargo by the donors ‘Lottoland’ who, quite understandably, wanted to save the big reveal for the airing of their ‘Help n Dorp’ episode featuring the project.



Well, the episode has been aired (and undoubtedly viewed by thousands of South Africans) and whilst most locals will have seen – and admired – the final results firsthand, we may at last share details and heap praises on the donors and indeed, the initiators of the project – the Revive Sedgefield team.



Much earlier this year the Revivers had decided that at least some financial assistance would be needed for the huge amount of work that was needed in the village – especially the children’s play park on the Village Green, They sent in a very detailed application to Lottoland ‘Help ‘n Dorp’ – a community focussed initiative which aims to benefit small towns across South Africa … and waited.



Finally, in June, they received the wonderful news that their project plan had been approved, and Lottoland would sponsor the very princely sum of R485 000 towards achieving the final goal!



The plan included the total (and most wonderful!) overhaul of the children’s play park, a substantial refurbishment of the inside of the Sedgefield Community Hall (painting the walls and sanding and resealing the floor), installing an Astro Turf play area at the Masithandane ECD Centre, and painting the speed humps all over Sedgefield.



The Revive team got seriously busy and, with huge assistance from the workforce of Knysna Municipality and a long list of volunteers as well as AfriForum and Sedgefield Lions, the dedicated members of Revive have performed absolute miracles – we’re sure you all agree!



On behalf of the community, a HUGE vote of thanks to Revive Sedgefield and everyone involved in this project.