HAPPY WOMEN’S MONTH

Picture: The special ladies of Smutsville symbolically ‘releasing their troubles’.

Sedgefield’s own ‘Wonder Woman’, Marti Rooi took advantage of Women’s Day to host a special event for ladies in the community who she felt needed upliftment, encouragement and a whole lot of spoiling.

The event was very emotional, yet joyful, with entertainment, motivational speakers and advice from social workers doing so much to lift the spirits of the ladies present.

Andrew Solomons, who was called in to read a poem to the ladies, said that the day was so very special, and all who were present truly appreciated Marti’s selfless efforts.

He believes the biggest motivation of all is Marti Rooi herself.

“I am humbled by her endless passion for helping others in her community, especially those in need,” he said.