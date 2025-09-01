IT’S OFFICIAL – CHOO TJOE TO RETURN.

by Martin Hatchuel

The Outeniqua Choo Tjoe – the Garden Route’s and South Africa’s beloved steam train – is going to run again.

Alan McVitty, CEO of Classic Rail and Outeniqua Choo Tjoe said on Monday that his company has acquired all the necessary contracts – and has found the much-needed funding partners – to rebuild the line between George and Knysna, and to relaunch and run the train as a tourist attraction.

This after nearly 20 years of negotiations and disappointments.

“We plan to open the line in two phases – Knysna to Sedgefield and Sedgefield to George – and we expect the first phase to take about 12 months to complete. A Ceremonial Signature Event will be held to celebrate this landmark achievement made possible by a collaborative approach between Classic Rail, local businesses and Transnet Freight, so this isn’t an actual opening: we’re just sharing the good news with the public and the tourism industry that everything is on track and we are finally on our way.

With locomotives under repair in Gauteng, and carriages to be refurbished in George, the plan is to open a steam workshop along the line, and to road haul the rolling stock to the Knysna-Sedgefield line to begin the first service.

“We are kicking our project off by clearing the vegetation from the line so that we can properly examine and decide on which sections need repair. We will also have to survey the bridges as part of our front-end engineering,” said McVitty, adding that project and passenger safety is paramount.

“It’s too early to start taking bookings, however all stakeholders and clients will be kept up to date via our social media platforms and regular updates on project progress being made, but of course early bookings are going to be going to be the kicker if we’re going to do this successfully for the Garden Route Region and South Africa.

The rebirth of the Outeniqua Choo Tjoe will bring even more tourism to the Garden Route, with the positive spin off of much-needed sustainable job creation, and because of the company’s collaborative approach. Together with local businesses, every body will gain.

“In the meantime, please keep an eye on our website www.outeniquachootjoe.com and (on Facebook) @ClassicRail for news on the progress of the project.”