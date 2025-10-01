It’s the question that is being asked by everyone in Greater Knysna – and fears of infrastructure failure are growing once again. Even as The EDGE was being finalised for press, an urgent notice was dispatched via WhatsApp.

“The potable water in Sedgefield is currently not fit for human consumption due to elevated conductivity and salinity levels.

“Please Note: The water should only be used for other domestic purposes until further notice. We are actively addressing the situation and are committed to resolving it as swiftly as possible”

The notice then indicated that water trucks would be sent in to provide water, then assured residents “This is an interim arrangement while we work on a permanent solution to restore safe drinking water. We kindly ask for your understanding and patience during this time. We are doing everything possible to resolve the issue as quickly as we can. ”

Having avoided going into crisis mode for most of this year – at least as far as water supply is concerned – it seems that Sedgefield is now suffering water woes with the rest of Knysna. The community has now been hit with severe shortages – on an off-and-on basis (sometimes literally!) and when the water does come out the tap there is often discolouration, an odourous smell and a highly salty taste.

Indeed multiple reports of stomach illnesses, especially in Smutsville / Sizamile areas have also come to the fore over the last fortnight.

Inundated with calls, Sedgefield’s councillors are trying their utmost to keep ahead of the crisis. Ward 1 Councillor Levael Davis sent in the following comments.

“Since the repair of the pump a few weeks back, various areas in Sedgefield have been experiencing water irregularities. On The Island and in the Village the water was originally discoloured, dirty and stinky. In Smutsville and Sedgehill water has been off and on, whilst Sedgehill is experiencing dirty, stinky water as well.”

He said that water trucks have become the order of the day.“The flow of water to all areas has been consistent over the past week, but it has also been salty. Some residents have become sick, and a business that produces water has had its machines damaged by the high salt concentration,” the councillor reported.

Meanwhile, Prof Mandy Lombard, a local marine biologist, says preliminary results from a water quality probe have confirmed the water’s unsuitability for drinking. The level of Total Dissolved Solids is recorded at 2971 in Sedgefield’s tap water, whilst it should be less than 1200, and the salinity level sits at 2.45 when it should be below 0.05.

The saltiness is partly a factor of nature. When rainfall is minimal in the catchment area, the salt concentration at the water extraction point on the Karatara River tends to increase. This occurs because the heavier saline water tends to flow upstream beneath the lighter freshwater. Additionally, evaporation in dry conditions concentrates the salt in the Swartvlei lagoon, increasing water density and promoting the intrusion of saline water upstream.

Says Councillor Davis “No area in Sedgefield has been safe to collect water to distribute to affected residents. I have requested that the Municipality sends trucks with clean water from Knysna so that residents have clean water to drink, especially those who cannot afford to buy water.”

he also reported that a contractor is busy restoring the borehole transfer pump which will enable the municipality to blend/dilute the salt water in the reservoirs with fresh water.

“They have been trying but there is not enough fresh water pumped into the system. So the main thing is to get that transfer pump working. There are two boreholes operational and they need to get a third one operational. The ability to pump enough fresh water into the system will determine how quickly the saltiness subsides. Until then they must keep the water trucks coming to ensure our residents have clean water. “

I urge the municipality to keep this issue at the forefront of their minds and resolve this issue as a matter of urgency.