IT’S TIME TO JAM AGAIN!

by Romey Bobek



Skaters, the Street Skate Jam is back for its third round! On Sunday, 26 April (weather dependent – watch social media on the day), the Street Skate Jam will once again take over the N2 Centre as the main service road is closed to traffic and transformed into a skating utopia with ramps, jumps, crowds, music, food and more!



Registration opens at 9:00 am, with the competition kicking off at 10:00 am. Bring your board and gear and get ready to enter a range of categories including Longest Manual, Kook Sesh (beginners), Slow Town Slow Roll, Hippie Jump, Highest Ollie, Furthest Ollie, Freestyle (street skaters, penny boards, surf skaters and alike), Anything That Rolls, and others.



There are sick prizes up for grabs, plus a skateboard raffle on the day.



The setup includes a full street-style course with quarter pipes, fun boxes, rails and additional ramps brought in for the event, giving skaters more to work with than ever before.



The day will also be backed by DJs Reepa and Double G, keeping the energy going from start to finish, with Bomber and Chris entertaining us as MCs.



The Street Skate Jam is more than a competition. It’s a growing local platform where the community, skaters, sponsors, families, and the broader Garden Route community come together in a space that normally belongs to traffic.



And get this – All ages are welcome and entry is free!