MATRICULATING MAGNIFICENTLY

These three good friends have really flown the Sedgefield flag high, as the recently published results saw them matriculating with seven distinctions each! They are (pictured from left to right) DJ Hoffmann, Amani Lamprecht and Leith Wardlaw – all from York High and graduates from Laerskool Sedgefield Primary’s class of 2017.

Amani – whose marks included a 100% for Dance – scored a 94,1% average in her seven subjects. This was the third highest in York High School, with the first and second-placed students also achieving averages around 94%. In other words, she was less than 1% behind the first place! This year Amani will be heading off to Stellenbosch to study medicine.

Leith, who was just behind Amani in fourth place, achieved a 90,29% average and will soon begin studying for a Mechanical Engineering degree at the University of the Witwatersrand.

DJ’s average of 88,43% meant he took sixth place at York, but he won’t be continuing his studies right away – he is taking a gap year and heading off to Europe!