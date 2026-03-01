Six ‘furgitives’ from Sedgefield were publicly arrested, thrown into security vehicles and carted off to jail on Saturday 21 March, remaining in caged custody to face hours of torment from locals popping in to witness their humiliation, until their bail was posted … by animal lovers!

It was, of course, an innovative (and most entertaining!) way to raise money for Sedgefield Animal Matters (SAM), and boy did it work.

Taking part in the ‘Bail Me Out’ campaign were Colleen Thysse, Laki Demetriou, Michael Simon, Mario Ferreira, Pedro Goncalves and Bomber Webb, and all were challenged to raise bail of R5000 each to go towards the SAM Cattery Project.

Once these ‘furgitives’ had been persuaded to pledge their … er … dignity to the cause, ‘mug-shots’ were duly taken and an energetic marketing blitz began.

Unhealthy competition was the order of the day, with each potential jailbird scrambling to outwit, outlast and outplay his or her pawtential cell-mates and raise the most money.

The big day arrived and Sedgefielders’ ears pricked up as sirens (thanks to Southern Cape Defence Force and Knysna Law Enforcement) sounded around the village.

Laki was the first to be arrested. His morning coffee was rudely interrupted as security personnel man-handled him away from his table at Daily Grind in front of his wife, and a number of locals who had gathered outside to demonstrate … something. Then our local animal welfare hero, Colleen was cuffed and cautioned at the SAM shop, despite her cries of innocence. Her and Laki’s wailing was soon drowned by the sirens as they were transported off.

Michael and Mario were arrested next, when they were located sipping coffee in the middle of Mosaic Market’s Saturday morning trade. Mario having his ‘legal council’ sitting with him at the table did nothing to delay his capture. It is alleged that a smattering of applause erupted as the two were loaded into the security vehicles.

At about 12 noon the field at Sedgefield Primary School was packed with runners and spectators from all over the Garden Route as they sat watching the Tortoise Tuff prize-giving ceremony.

Perhaps not having seen the social media campaign brewing over the last two weeks, these athletes would have been the most surprised when security vehicles skidded into the centre of the field with lights flashing and sirens blasting.

Announcing the winners was event MC Bomber, with criminal cadre Pedro standing at his side. When they saw what was coming the microphone was discarded and both sprinted off at speeds that would have impressed even the fastest of Tortoise Tuffers.

Alas, the officers of Knysna Law Enforcement were faster, and minutes later both furgitives were escorted to ‘Alcapaws’ jail at Sedgefield’s Knysna Vet Clinic where the others were also incarcerated.

Fortunately, after an hour or two of prison cell mockery, it was announced that the bail targets had been more than met. Tunnel digging ceased as cage doors were unlocked, and the sulky six could make their way home.

Event organiser and Chief Cook and Bottle-washer of SAMs Kirsty Hofhuis thanks George SPCA for letting them use their clever concept, and paid tribute to the team who came together to make it happen.

“This novel event could not have happened with out the support of our sponsors and venues. Thank you to each one of you for being such great sports. Watch our Face Book page for details of the next crazy idea.”