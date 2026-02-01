A tragic road accident resulting in the death of a well-known Sedgefielder Daniel ‘Danny’ Kruger has once again fuelled the need for SANRAL to take action regarding Sedgefield’s most dangerous intersection.

The accident occurred on Thursday 26 February, on the N2 just past the Engen Garage at the turn-off towards ‘Montmere’ (the road that leads to Outward Bound at the back end of Cloud 9). Kruger (89) was stationary, whilst waiting to turn right into the gravel road, when his work bakkie was struck from behind by a truck.

It has been reported that the truck – a steel transportation vehicle – had just overtaken another vehicle when it collided with Kruger.

The accident is almost a carbon copy of one in May 2025 at the same intersection, which left 11-year-old Emma Grace Snyman in a critical condition, and hospitalised for months.

Last year’s accident led to residents sending a petition to SANRAL charging the road authority to make that intersection safer.

It called for a dedicated turning lane for the Montmere Road, a solid white line to replace the current broken (‘safe to over-take’) centre line leading up to the turn-off, more speed limit signage, signage indicating there is a turn off ahead, signage at the actual turn off, and signage pointing out that overtaking is prohibited and that a double lane section (for overtaking) is up ahead (up the hill towards the Pine Lake turn-off).

To date, not one of these requests has been attended to – a fact that has infuriated residents.

Local Mike Parkin, who was a close friend of Kruger for 30 years, is incensed by this lack of action. He says that the Montmere Road hasn’t been a ‘quiet farm road’ for years. There is a horse-riding school which caters for disabled children, a number of family homes that make up the actual Montemere community, the popular Outward Bound adventure camp and the residences on the crest of Cloud Nine.

Further, the road is part of the very popular circular route over Cloud Nine, used by view-seeking tourists and paragliders.

Requests are being made to SANRAL by various parties, all calling for urgent action – these will be reported on in future editions of The EDGE.

Our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Danny Kruger on their tragic loss.