With all-to-real fears of the spread of the dreaded Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) in the Garden Route, the district municipality is urging residents and visitors to be aware of the outbreak, and be extremely conscious of the danger of spreading it themselves. The message was issued particularly to those involved in outdoor sports such as running, hiking and cycling, as well as those simply driving in and around farming areas.

Whilst FMD is generally not dangerous to humans and poses no significant public health risk, it is highly contagious among cloven-hoofed animals like cattle, sheep, and pigs, and can be totally devastating to a farming community. When it is detected, the farm is immediately quarantined, stopping all movement of cloven-hoofed animals and products (like milk) to halt the spread. State veterinarians investigate, and infected animals are typically culled (destroyed), followed by strict decontamination of the premises.

Hence the importance of noting that the virus can be inadvertently carried from one farm to another in contaminated mud, soil or organic material that has been innocently picked up on footwear, or perhaps bicycle and vehicle tyres.

The Garden Route District Municipality stated that an FMD outbreak had been reported in Mossel Bay, with a suspected case in George. Control measures, including quarantine, vaccination, movement restrictions, and enhanced surveillance are in place

They urge hikers, runners and bikers to avoid entering private farmland – even on trails they have regularly used before. Always ask permission and respect any biosecurity access restrictions.

Cyclists, runners and hikers need to understand that mud and soil can cling to bike tyres, pedals, shoes and clothing. Therefore, thoroughly cleaning equipment before and after rides, runs or hikes, particularly if you have travelled from other provinces, is essential. Equally, vehicles travelling on gravel or muddy roads can carry soil on tyres and undercarriages, and should be cleaned before entering AND after leaving rural or agricultural areas.

Precautionary closures or biosecurity measures must be strictly observed. Such measures protect livestock, farmers’ livelihoods and the broader agricultural economy.

By respecting the land and the people who steward it, not only are livestock and livelihoods safeguarded, but also the long-term sustainability of the Garden Route’s cherished trail networks.