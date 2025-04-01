Knysna Municipal Manager Lulamile Mapholoba confirmed that the municipality is taking the necessary steps to ensure that the Knysna wastewater treatment works (KWWTW) complies with a notice served by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment (DFFE) in early April.

“All of the minor mechanical failures at the KWWTW were attended to in March of this year, and we are working with the relevant authorities to achieve compliance at this critical facility,” he said.

A workshop to address more serious issues was held at municipal offices on 25 April 2025. The municipality, DFFE, Breede-Olifants Catchment Management Agency (BOCMA), Department of Water and Sanitation and the Municipal Infrastructure Support Agency (MISA) attended the session.

“Three sections of the notice in particular were under discussion,” Mapholoba explained. Section 6.1 requires the cessation of all discharge of sewage into the coastal environment within twenty-four hours of receipt of the notice, until the necessary permits and approvals have been obtained.”

The KWWTW is licenced to discharge 3 796 000 m3/a wastewater, which translates to roughly 10 400 cubic meters per day. Should the plant be shut down, as specified in section 6.1, the resultant overflow of raw, untreated sewage will have severe and devastating consequences on the environment and communal health.

“We clarified this matter with BOCMA during the workshop and, as this is an impractical directive that will have more severe consequences on our environment, we requested the department to allow us until the end of May to comply with this section of the notice,” said Mapholoba. “It was established that treated effluent quality failures is the pertinent issue.

“We will be submitting weekly treated effluent quality results as of the week of 5 May. Should failures persist, resampling will be done and process adjustments will be made as required.”

Addressing a lack of key personnel, the municipality requested MISA for assistance in employing a permanent electrical engineer and civil engineer. A process controller vacancy is in the process of being filled and any immediate process engineering assistance from the Department of Water and Sanitation would be welcomed.

“In short, we requested that the KWWTW remain operational for the rest of the month and to reevaluate the quality of wastewater discharge by 31 May, with appropriate actions to follow,” Mapholoba explained. “We are, in the meantime, consulting with BOCMA to ensure that requirements for a Coastal Discharge Permit are complied with.”

Section 6.2 requests proof of submission of the municipality’s application to the relevant licencing authorities for the permits and approvals mentioned in section 6.1 within seven days of receiving the notice.

“During the workshop it was confirmed that such applications would require the services of a competent and capable aquatic scientist,” Mapholoba said. “We have liaised with BOCMA regarding specific requirements and, as a formal procurement process may have to be followed to appoint such a scientist, we have applied for an extension to comply with section 6.2 of the notice once a more comprehensive strategy is in place.”

The final section of the notice under discussion during the workshop was section 6.5, which demands the removal of all waste from the WWTW and disposal thereof, at a registered landfill site, within seven days of receiving the notification. Proof of such disposal must be delivered to the department within two days of such action.

“All sludge waste has been removed from the facility and disposed of to a local farmer,” confirmed Mapholoba. “We are working to compile a programme of regular sludge collection with the farmer which will, along with proof of disposal, be submitted to BOCMA mid-May. We are also working with BOCMA to adhere to any additional requirements they may have.”

“I can assure our residents, stakeholders and all relevant authorities that we are committed to resolving this compliance notice to its specific requirements – and for the good of Greater Knysna,” Mapholoba concluded. “We sincerely appreciate the allowances made to respond outside of the requirements of the original notice, as discussed during the workshop. We are also grateful to all parties concerned for their assistance and support in this important matter. Improving and maintaining our critical infrastructure is one of our top priorities, and we will ensure that the WWTW operates efficiently and responsibly.”