3 days ago
This week's edition of The EDGE is ready and waiting for you at www.edgenews.co.za (printed copies will be on the streets from lunchtime). We lead with the celebration of Smuts United winning the Easter Tournament in Knysna - ahead of 31 other teams! Then there's the SRA's input on the budget - are Sedgefield's needs being looked after? We share the award received by a brave local lifeguard, and we hear from the Environmental Consultants of the much-talked-about Sandpiper Development near Myoli Beach. All this and so much more in the best community newspaper in ... in... THE UNIVERSE! ... See MoreSee Less
Happy Easter from Sedgefield! ... See MoreSee Less
