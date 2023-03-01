Knysna Municipal Council has approved a Process Plan to compile a Local Spatial Development Framework (LSDF) for Sedgefield. The LSDF will address and guide more detailed spatial planning in the area.

In essence – it is a document that is critical to the community’s future because it deals with the growth of Sedgefield.

Developing a Sedgefield LSDF, a credible, legally compliant, and sustainable planning document for the Knysna Municipality and its stakeholders, is of prime importance. The project includes a Physical Development Framework for Sedgefield in which the economics, infrastructure, land use, logistics, and transportation planning will be integrated. It will expand on the work that has

already been completed whilst also considering work that is currently in progress in a manner that will ensure that the Municipality is well prepared to facilitate future development opportunities and manage land use in the public’s best interest.

To this end, the project will incorporate and translate all work already undertaken through the existing Municipal Spatial Development Framework.

The need for more detailed planning for Sedgefield was identified during the formation of Knysna’s LSDF. The Municipality requested assistance in compiling the Sedgefield LSDF from the National Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development. The department is carrying the associated costs and has got the ball rolling by appointing CITEPLAN as the service provider to assist with this project.

According to the initial project report from CITEPLAN, the Sedgefield LSDF will be integrated with mixed-use nodes consisting of retail, business, commercial, residential, social, and institutional facilities to stimulate an integrated, compact, and efficient urban structure where infrastructure, service delivery, employment, housing, and open space are planned for accordingly.

The Sedgefield LSDF compilation process is anticipated to be completed by the end of February 2025 and ready to be adopted with the Knysna Integrated Development Plan before the end of the 2024/2025 financial year.

The compilation of the Sedgefield LSDF will follow all regular procedures, including a public participation phase in accordance with the provisions of the Knysna Municipality Spatial Planning and Land Use Management By-law (2021). This all-important two-month phase should begin later this month or early August.

According to a notice on the Knysna Municipal website, the final draft of the Sedgefield LSDF will be advertised for public comment when available. Anyone having any additional questions regarding the process or needing to register as a relevant stakeholder/interested party on the Sedgefield LSDF should contact Hennie Smit, Manager: Land Use Management, Knysna Municipality, at hsmit@knysna.gov.za or 044 302 6319.