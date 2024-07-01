Whilst across South Africa hope abounds for an effective Government of National Unity, it seems that this is not anywhere near the reality in Knysna’s Town Council, where the headbutting between the two bigger political parties continues to fly in the face of cooperative governance.

This was more than evident on 19 July, when the DA caucus took what they called a principled stand by walking out of the Knysna Special Council Meeting.

According to Councillor Jason White – DA Caucus Chairperson , the meeting had not only been called on short notice, but the information necessary for important decisions had not been made available in advance, which was in violation of the Council’s Rules of Order.

“The meeting, scheduled hastily on 18 July 2024, did not provide sufficient notice or complete information as required by established protocols. Despite these shortcomings, the DA attended in good faith, seeking additional information vital for informed decision-making,” he said in a statement issued later that day. The further information that was requested by the DA was subsequently provided during the course of the meeting, but when the DA asked for a 15-minute caucus break to ‘apply their minds and make informed recommendations to Council, as is required by public representatives exercising a public power’, Speaker Mncedisi Skosana (ANC) would not allow the party members to do this.

The matter of contention before Council related to the recruitment and selection process for permanent Directors of Infrastructure Services as well as Integrated Human Settlements, which has significant financial implications for Knysna Municipality.

According to White, the DA held the view that Council should hold off on advertising these positions so as to allow for the appointment of a new Municipal Manager, who would then have an opportunity to lead the process for the appointment of a new senior management team.

But they were denied time to discuss this with their caucus and were thus unable to put such a proposal before council. After heated conversations were exchanged across the floor the DA sought permission from the Speaker to leave chambers and exited just over an hour after the meeting had started.

EFF Councillor Neil Louw was quick off the mark to deliver a chuckled quip to the ANC, “I am worried that your GNU partners walked out like that, very worried,” he said.

The meeting continued after the DA’s walk-out, and all items before the council were resolved without input from that party’s councillors.

In a DA statement, the party claimed that the ANC-appointed Speaker, entrusted with upholding the Council’s Rules of Order, had repeatedly failed in this duty by violating the rules he is mandated to safeguard.

“In light of this, the DA caucus is strongly considering submitting a Motion of No Confidence to remove Councillor Mncedisi Skosana as Speaker – we are aware that such a motion might get support from within the Coalition of Corruption,” it reads.