TORTOISE TUFF THIS WEEKEND

Picture: Members of the Petro SA running club from Mossel Bay traditionally turn out in big numbers to run the Tortoise Tuff. And as can be seen in this photo taken by Emma Rorke they thoroughly enjoy entering into the spirit of the day.

This Saturday will see Sedgefield’s streets bustling with hundreds upon hundreds of runners and race-walkers as Sedgefield Striders host the 25th edition of the Tortoise Tuff. Indeed local drivers, cyclists and pedestrians are being asked to give athletes (and even the not-so-athletic) right of way for just this one special day of the year.



This annual event has traditionally brought athletes and their families and friends bustling into Sedgefield from the Western and Eastern Cape and often further afield, to tackle one of the Tuff courses and experience the ever-popular Sedgefield community spirit.



The original Tortoise Tuff was a 30km event created just for race-walkers, with only twelve people embarking on the first journey. Since then it has grown into a must-do on the running calendar, being the perfect run to test readiness for the Two Oceans Ultra in Cape Town.



This year, as the race had to be postponed from its usual March slot, the race organisers opted to take the Tuff distance down to the popular half-marathon length of 21.1km. Setting off from the NG Church grounds on Swallow Drive, the course includes the flat roads of the Island and then more than a few steep hills and vales as it navigates the Cola Myoli circuit, before going over ‘Spook Hill’ (you will have to ask a runner to explain), through the village and back to the start. There is also a mostly flat 10km race and a 3km fun run.



Though the online entries closed on 5 August, one may still take out a late entry at the NG Church from 5-7pm on Friday 9 August where race registration will be taking place.



The 21.1km Run/Walk will start adjacent to the Church grounds at 07h00, whilst the 10km Run/Walk sets off at 07.15 and the Fun Run at 08h00. Please do come along to take part, or even offer the athletes a warm Sedgefield cheer!



The Striders Club’s grateful thanks go to the sponsors Sedgefield Pick n Pay, Engen/Wimpy and Igmi as well as all other businesses that have given support in any way.