KNYSNA SCORES KFM BEST DORPIE HAT-TRICK

We are overjoyed that Knysna has been announced as the 2024 KFM Best Dorpie, clinching the title for the third year running. This incredible achievement would not have been possible without the unwavering support of our community, visitors and KFM voters.

A heartfelt thank you to each and every one of you for your collective love and passion for our beautiful town. Our very real sense of community spirit is what makes us unique and brings us together. Knysna is only as special as it is because of its people. This win for Knysna is a victory for us all.

Congratulations to all our local finalists in their respective categories. You have represented Knysna with pride and excellence. Together, we continue to showcase the best of what our town and its people have to offer.

Our journey is guided by our core values – #inclusive, #innovative, #inspired. Let’s keep moving forward together as we celebrate Knysna, the 2024 KFM Best Dorpie Winner.