People often reflect how a village as small as Sedgefield has so much going on. It seems that over the next few weeks this has risen to new levels.

Starting on Sunday (22 September) when the service road outside the N2 Shopping Centre (where Stoned Oxygen and Kahunas are located) will be closed off for the first Slow Town Street Skate Jam.

Kicking off at 11am this is set to be a really great family fun day, with an emphasis on skateboarding. All ages are welcome to either spectate or take part in the competition. Food will be on sale.

Then, only two days later, a Heritage Day tradition, the Sedgefield Lions’ ‘Battle of the Buskers’ will be on stage outside the Lions Club House – alongside the Village Green (Corner Pelican Lane and Crane Walk.) Three acts – namely the Alan & Shelley duo, Francois, and Christo, will perform at their best to see who will win the coveted title and trophy. Of course drinks and food will be on sale (they have a licensed bar) – the perfect picnic and chill opportunity, and there’s a playground for the children too.

There are limited seats left so please go to Wool & Things on the Main Road to book yours.

The following Saturday (28 September) is the 2024 Anything That Floats event, held on Kingfisher Green, on The Island. Teams of would-be float builders gather to assemble their craft out of anything (that floats) except actual boat parts. Whether you enter a team (via The EDGE – editor@edgenews.co.za) or come along to guess which wild and whacky craft will actually float, nevermind win the race. Building starts at 8am, judging of floats at noon and racing heats at 1pm.

Meanwhile, preparations are well underway for one of Sedgefield’s biggest events of the year – the Remax Garden Route Kite Festival. It has been brought ‘back home’ and will be taking place in the Scarab Village grounds on Sunday13 October (see full article on page 3).

Not bad for a sleepy hollow like Slow Town Sedgefield.