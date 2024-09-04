THAT MELO TIME OF THE YEAR

On Monday, 26 August, the 2024 Sedgefield Melodrama cast held their final dress rehearsal in front of a ‘preview’ audience – folk from two old age facilities in the village, and the elderly ‘Forget-Me-Nots’ from Masithandane.

The response from these ‘senior’ members of our community was so overwhelmingly enthusiastic – screams of delight, thunderous applause, dancing in the aisles, not to mention non-stop raucous laughter – that they have set the tone for the six performances.

And judging by the reaction of audiences watching the four shows since, the fun, laughter and all-round entertainment continues to wow everyone who arrives to support this fantastic cause.

Because the annual Melodrama is definitely a win, win, WIN event:- It’s obvious that the close-knit cast and crew have a wonderful time putting on the show, the audiences that come back year after year, not only to buy tickets to watch the show but also to offer even more funds as they bid on their favourite number for an encore.

But the big WIN definitely goes to the local charities who benefit from the Melodrama.

Last year, no less than R185 750 was distributed to local needy causes identified by the show’s production team – and this all came from loads of locals having fun. Could there BE a better recipe?

At time of going to press there are only two show nights left, with the last (Friday night) being fully booked. If you are quick enough you may just secure tickets for a table on Thursday night.

You can book at ‘Pimp my Unicorn’, Amblewood Centre (old Forest Lodge) in Sedgefield, or online via their website at www.sedgefieldmelodrama.co.za